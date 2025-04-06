Fmr LLC Has $3.80 Billion Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,457,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284,063 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,797,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,872,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $325.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.03. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.