Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Decreased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.59 and its 200-day moving average is $339.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.31.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

