Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.15 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 366712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,802,000 after purchasing an additional 435,854 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.