Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.15 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 366712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
