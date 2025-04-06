Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 90823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.

