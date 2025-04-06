Smith Moore & CO. Sells 782 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $58.96 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.18 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

