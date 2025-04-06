Aviva PLC Has $66.63 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $66,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

