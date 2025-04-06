Ashburton Jersey Ltd Sells 40,423 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 40,423 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.3% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $160.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.87 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

