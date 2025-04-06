S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,084,000. Amundi boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,979,000 after buying an additional 145,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,795,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $451.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

