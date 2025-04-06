Titleist Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Titleist Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,976 shares of company stock worth $138,632,902 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $687.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

