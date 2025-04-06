Trek Financial LLC Acquires 2,067 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $439,341,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

