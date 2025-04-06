CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,770 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $53,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,876,000 after buying an additional 1,222,558 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $117.82 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.