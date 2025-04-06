Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 2,728 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

