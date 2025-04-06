Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Position Increased by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,168 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 5.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $26,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $1,990,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 73.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR opened at $35.64 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

