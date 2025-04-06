Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lowered by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,976 shares of company stock valued at $138,632,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $146.29 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $687.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average is $196.19.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.