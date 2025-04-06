The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,342,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 148,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $149,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

