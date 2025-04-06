Hurley Capital LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 478,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,079,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.92. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,776.20. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Profile



SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

