Prospector Partners LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,646 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Aptiv by 49.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Aptiv Stock Down 4.2 %

APTV stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

