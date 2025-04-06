Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) vs. Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Head to Head Analysis

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $412.43 million 2.29 -$6.77 million $0.09 84.72 Highest Performances $1.19 billion 0.02 -$39.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Highest Performances”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bridge Investment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Highest Performances.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and Highest Performances, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Highest Performances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 1.92% 9.91% 4.16% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Highest Performances on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

