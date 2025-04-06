Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$147.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$163.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$149.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$146.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$154.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The firm has a market cap of C$42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$107.80 and a 52 week high of C$174.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

