Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $152.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.67.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valero Energy Stock Down 8.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $132.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.