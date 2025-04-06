Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $152.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.67.
VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Valero Energy Stock Down 8.4 %
VLO stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $132.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.