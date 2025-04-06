National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,871 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,179,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

View Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.