COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.34.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,780,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,714,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 85,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

