California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,388 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BILL were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,953.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

