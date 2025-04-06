Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,806 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 81,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

HNW stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

