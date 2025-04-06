EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $45,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $275.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

