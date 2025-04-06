CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

