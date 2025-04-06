CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.