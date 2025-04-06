O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hologic by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,687,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 361,539 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 246,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

