Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,441 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,441 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Genesco worth $38,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Genesco by 1,627.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 8.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. The trade was a 69.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

