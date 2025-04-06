O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

