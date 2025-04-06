Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $36.13 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $36,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:TT opened at $318.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $286.32 and a 52-week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

