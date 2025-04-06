Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 37,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $111.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

