Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $476.31 and last traded at $488.51, with a volume of 744034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.50.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
