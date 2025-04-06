Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $476.31 and last traded at $488.51, with a volume of 744034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,903,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

