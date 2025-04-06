Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 128,405 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,675,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $7,178,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $89.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

