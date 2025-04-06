JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by Darden Wealth Group Inc

Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 484,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

