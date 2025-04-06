ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 96,295 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 356.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,295 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,457 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,939,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,137.85. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $364,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,221.85. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

