Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $203,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073,915 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,088,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after buying an additional 817,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,589,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 328,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 182,083 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

