Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $29.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

