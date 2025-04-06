Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 515 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,483,000 after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,326,000. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,169,000.

DFAE opened at $24.15 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

