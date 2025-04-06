Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 19.7% increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

