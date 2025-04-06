Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 19.7% increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 2.0 %
Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $5.77.
About Naturgy Energy Group
