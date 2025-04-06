Gator Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,525,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756,800 shares during the quarter. Anywhere Real Estate makes up about 3.1% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOUS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 1,262,714 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 507,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 612,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 148,938 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $363.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

