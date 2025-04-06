Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises 2.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $164,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $137.80.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
