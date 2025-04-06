GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 266677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

GoodRx Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,935,000 after buying an additional 460,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GoodRx by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,228,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 342,781 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

