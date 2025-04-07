Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $19.47 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

