World Investment Advisors Acquires 5,860 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 305.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,544,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,947,000 after buying an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $17,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

FRT stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

