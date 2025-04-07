Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $173,055,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

