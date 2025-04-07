Titleist Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,070,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 234,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 75,592 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,921,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.15 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

