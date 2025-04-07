Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires 43,720 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 2,564.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

