Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires 771 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $73,758,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,644,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,603,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,473.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $147.36 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

