Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $433,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $106.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average is $120.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

