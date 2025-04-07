Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $166,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 7.4 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $415.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.45 and a 1 year high of $458.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.73 and its 200-day moving average is $405.25. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.